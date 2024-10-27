Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,621 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the second quarter worth $25,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 204.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,451 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 6,347 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NUV opened at $8.92 on Friday. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.86 and a 1 year high of $9.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.74.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Dividend Announcement

About Nuveen Municipal Value Fund

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.031 per share. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

