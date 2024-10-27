NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Acquired by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,627 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 224.2% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 125 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 615.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 143 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXP Semiconductors Trading Up 1.7 %

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $243.16 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $167.21 and a 12 month high of $296.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $61.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $252.65.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.94%.

NXPI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Mizuho set a $290.00 target price on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Friday, October 18th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $275.00 to $271.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.90.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NXPI

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 3,500 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.35, for a total transaction of $813,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,269 shares in the company, valued at $7,033,002.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.35, for a total transaction of $813,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,269 shares in the company, valued at $7,033,002.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Julie Southern acquired 146 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $257.54 per share, with a total value of $37,600.84. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 11,297 shares in the company, valued at $2,909,429.38. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.