O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 383.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Boit C F David purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ORLY shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,275.00 to $1,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,275.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital upgraded O’Reilly Automotive to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,115.00 to $1,286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,242.13.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $1,195.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,150.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,082.08. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $895.88 and a 1-year high of $1,221.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.92.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $11.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.53 by ($0.12). O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 146.57% and a net margin of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.72 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,125.00, for a total transaction of $1,751,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Dana Perlman sold 48 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,109.76, for a total transaction of $53,268.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,406.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,125.00, for a total value of $1,751,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,411 shares of company stock valued at $56,846,062. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

About O'Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

