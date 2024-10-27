Park Hotels & Resorts (PK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 29th. Analysts expect Park Hotels & Resorts to post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Park Hotels & Resorts has set its FY24 guidance at $2.10-2.26 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 2.100-2.260 EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $686.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.94 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 11.50%. On average, analysts expect Park Hotels & Resorts to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Park Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance
Shares of PK stock opened at $13.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $11.05 and a 52-week high of $18.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.02.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Analysis on PK
Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile
Park is one of the largest publicly traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Park Hotels & Resorts
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Lam Research Proves Analysts Wrong with a Strong Earnings Report
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- PureCycle: Up 250% in 2024 – Is This Materials Stock Still a Buy?
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/21- 10/25
Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.