Park Hotels & Resorts (PK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 29th. Analysts expect Park Hotels & Resorts to post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Park Hotels & Resorts has set its FY24 guidance at $2.10-2.26 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 2.100-2.260 EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $686.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.94 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 11.50%. On average, analysts expect Park Hotels & Resorts to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Park Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of PK stock opened at $13.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $11.05 and a 52-week high of $18.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Bank of America cut their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Park Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.36.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park is one of the largest publicly traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

