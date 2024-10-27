Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. Has $793,000 Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 910.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,599 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 4,144 shares during the period. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Broadcom by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 24,046 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,871,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. River Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.7% during the first quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,699 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 38.0% during the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 109 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,324 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.
Broadcom Stock Up 1.0 %
AVGO opened at $173.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $805.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $168.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.68. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.83 and a fifty-two week high of $186.42.
Broadcom Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.12%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Broadcom from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $2,400.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.54.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total transaction of $8,168,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,331,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,594,136.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total transaction of $8,168,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,331,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,594,136.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 20,280 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.10, for a total value of $3,591,588.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 399,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,744,366. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 311,080 shares of company stock worth $53,540,590 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Broadcom Company Profile
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
