Pavion Blue Capital LLC Has $7.94 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Pavion Blue Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,459 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 3.7% of Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 9,200.0% during the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 62.5% during the second quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOG stock opened at $166.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.46 and a 52-week high of $193.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.04.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $114,576.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,264,112. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.35, for a total value of $3,652,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,182,385 shares in the company, valued at $354,310,204.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $114,576.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,264,112. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 220,426 shares of company stock valued at $35,993,340 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Alphabet to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Alphabet from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.90.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

