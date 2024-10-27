PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Position Raised by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 9,864.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,119,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,108,030 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $87,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 7.4% during the third quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust lifted its position in PayPal by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 2,395 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,724 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 497 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 77.5% in the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PYPL opened at $81.70 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.25 and a fifty-two week high of $82.80. The company has a market capitalization of $85.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.16.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.82 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 22.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. William Blair upgraded PayPal to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.03.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

