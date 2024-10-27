Phillips 66 (PSX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.54 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.33. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Phillips 66 to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Phillips 66 Stock Down 0.2 %
PSX stock opened at $128.17 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $132.43 and a 200 day moving average of $139.22. The firm has a market cap of $53.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.33. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $107.85 and a twelve month high of $174.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.
Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement
Insider Transactions at Phillips 66
In other news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total value of $4,170,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,937 shares in the company, valued at $11,390,062.37. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages recently commented on PSX. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $182.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.50.
Phillips 66 Company Profile
Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.
