Piper Sandler Raises Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) Price Target to $69.00

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Free Report) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $65.50 to $69.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SYBT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $64.00 price target (up previously from $54.00) on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Hovde Group downgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stock Yards Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.75.

Stock Yards Bancorp Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SYBT opened at $64.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 0.82. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 12-month low of $37.51 and a 12-month high of $67.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $130.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.57 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 21.99%. Analysts predict that Stock Yards Bancorp will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Stock Yards Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This is an increase from Stock Yards Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s payout ratio is 34.83%.

Insider Transactions at Stock Yards Bancorp

In related news, EVP William Dishman sold 2,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total value of $137,331.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,146,205.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP William Dishman sold 2,204 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total value of $137,331.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,146,205.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard A. Lechleiter acquired 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.40 per share, for a total transaction of $36,660.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,352. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,457 shares of company stock valued at $961,846 in the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stock Yards Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $219,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 8.5% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.46% of the company’s stock.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers a range of loan and deposit products to individual consumers and businesses in all its markets through retail lending, mortgage banking, deposit services, online banking, mobile banking, private banking, commercial lending, commercial real estate lending, leasing, treasury management services, merchant services, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

