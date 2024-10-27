Qifu Technology (NASDAQ:QFIN) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $34.95 and last traded at $34.85, with a volume of 681672 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.46.

Qifu Technology Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.84.

Qifu Technology (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $572.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.69 million. Qifu Technology had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 21.82%. Analysts expect that Qifu Technology, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Qifu Technology Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Qifu Technology

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This is a positive change from Qifu Technology’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.57. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. Qifu Technology’s payout ratio is presently 30.57%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Qifu Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Qifu Technology by 598.4% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in Qifu Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Qifu Technology by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares during the period. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Qifu Technology in the 1st quarter worth $186,000. Institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Qifu Technology Company Profile

Qifu Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates credit-tech platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. It provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institutions to conduct customer acquisition, initial and credit screening, advanced risk assessment, credit assessment, fund matching, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

