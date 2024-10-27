Qifu Technology (NASDAQ:QFIN) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $34.95 and last traded at $34.85, with a volume of 681672 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.46.
The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.84.
Qifu Technology (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $572.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.69 million. Qifu Technology had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 21.82%. Analysts expect that Qifu Technology, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Qifu Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Qifu Technology by 598.4% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in Qifu Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Qifu Technology by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares during the period. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Qifu Technology in the 1st quarter worth $186,000. Institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.
Qifu Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates credit-tech platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. It provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institutions to conduct customer acquisition, initial and credit screening, advanced risk assessment, credit assessment, fund matching, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.
