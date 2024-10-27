Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) PT Lowered to $38.00

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $39.00 to $38.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 21.29% from the stock’s previous close.

RRC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho cut their price target on Range Resources from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Range Resources from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised shares of Range Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Range Resources from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.06.

Range Resources stock opened at $31.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 1.80. Range Resources has a 52 week low of $27.29 and a 52 week high of $39.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. Range Resources had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $615.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Range Resources will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Ashley Kavanaugh sold 12,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total value of $399,415.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,121.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RRC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Range Resources by 191.1% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 14,081 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 9,243 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Range Resources by 2.4% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 59,286 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the first quarter valued at about $138,000. Norden Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 1,599.9% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 149,697 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,154,000 after buying an additional 140,891 shares during the period. Finally, Warther Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Range Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

