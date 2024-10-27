Raymond James Increases Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Price Target to $66.00

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Raymond James from $65.00 to $66.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 36.31% from the stock’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for Newmont’s FY2024 earnings at $3.03 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Newmont from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Newmont from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Newmont from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Newmont from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.85.

NEM opened at $48.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.56 billion, a PE ratio of -22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Newmont has a 12-month low of $29.42 and a 12-month high of $58.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.82.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 13.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Newmont will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total transaction of $157,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,596 shares in the company, valued at $4,963,452.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total value of $1,049,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,293,378.43. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total transaction of $157,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,596 shares in the company, valued at $4,963,452.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,434,640. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 716.7% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,569 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 19,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,797 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its stake in Newmont by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 30,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,676 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Newmont by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 861,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,021,000 after buying an additional 4,637 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new stake in Newmont during the third quarter valued at about $436,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

