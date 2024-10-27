Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Sold by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC cut its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Realty Income by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 129,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,984,000 after purchasing an additional 25,743 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in Realty Income in the 1st quarter worth about $187,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in Realty Income by 92.8% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its position in Realty Income by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 21,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in Realty Income by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 20,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $67.50 to $70.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.94.

O stock opened at $61.31 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $45.03 and a 12 month high of $64.88. The firm has a market cap of $53.39 billion, a PE ratio of 56.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 2.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a nov 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a $0.2635 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 292.59%.

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $303,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,467.89. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Realty Income news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total value of $107,136.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,663,313.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $303,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,467.89. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

