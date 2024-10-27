Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Shares Up 0.8% – Here’s Why

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.42 and last traded at $6.41. Approximately 1,005,740 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 5,704,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RXRX has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Leerink Partners reduced their price objective on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.40.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.9 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.07 and a quick ratio of 6.07.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $14.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.96 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 755.37% and a negative return on equity of 79.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Recursion Pharmaceuticals

In related news, COO Tina Marriott sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.56, for a total transaction of $45,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 521,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,939,803.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.67, for a total value of $76,351.49. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,089,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,283,676.69. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Tina Marriott sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.56, for a total value of $45,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 521,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,939,803.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 195,682 shares of company stock valued at $1,284,153. Corporate insiders own 15.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,665,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,459,000 after buying an additional 158,376 shares during the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,362,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,023 shares in the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $310,000. 89.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

Featured Articles

