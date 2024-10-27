Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) PT Lowered to $1,080.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $1,220.00 to $1,080.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

REGN has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,260.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Argus increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,060.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,180.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,030.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,300.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,101.00.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $933.02 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,088.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,040.53. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $769.19 and a fifty-two week high of $1,211.20. The company has a market capitalization of $102.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 5.44.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.93 by $2.63. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 32.04%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 37.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, VP Jason Pitofsky sold 487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,070.00, for a total transaction of $521,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,498,280. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Jason Pitofsky sold 487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,070.00, for a total transaction of $521,090.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,204 shares in the company, valued at $4,498,280. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher R. Fenimore sold 5,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,205.33, for a total transaction of $6,846,274.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,447,575.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sachetta LLC grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 71.4% during the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 24 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

