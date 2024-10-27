Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co lessened its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,737 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,701 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Regions Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. American National Bank & Trust raised its stake in Regions Financial by 1,856.7% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 1,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 157.2% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,335 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 75.6% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 530.0% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:RF opened at $23.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Regions Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $13.95 and a 1 year high of $24.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.91 and a 200-day moving average of $21.00.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 56.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America increased their price objective on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Argus raised shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.35.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

