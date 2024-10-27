Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Sold by Country Club Bank

Country Club Bank lessened its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,355 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,075 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 42,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,845 shares of the bank’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 30,928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on RF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Regions Financial from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.35.

Regions Financial Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of RF opened at $23.50 on Friday. Regions Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $13.95 and a 52-week high of $24.47. The company has a market capitalization of $21.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 18.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 56.50%.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

