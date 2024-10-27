Relo Group (OTCMKTS:RELOF) versus LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) Head-To-Head Comparison

Relo Group (OTCMKTS:RELOF – Get Free Report) and LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Relo Group and LegalZoom.com, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Relo Group 0 0 0 0 N/A LegalZoom.com 2 6 1 0 1.89

LegalZoom.com has a consensus target price of $9.79, indicating a potential upside of 41.62%. Given LegalZoom.com’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe LegalZoom.com is more favorable than Relo Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Relo Group N/A N/A N/A LegalZoom.com 3.10% 22.36% 7.19%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Relo Group and LegalZoom.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Relo Group and LegalZoom.com”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Relo Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A LegalZoom.com $677.51 million 1.92 $13.95 million $0.11 62.82

LegalZoom.com has higher revenue and earnings than Relo Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.0% of LegalZoom.com shares are held by institutional investors. 10.5% of LegalZoom.com shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

LegalZoom.com beats Relo Group on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Relo Group

Relo Group, Inc. engages in the provision of property management services in Japan. The company offers leased corporate housing management services; and residential property management services. It also provides life support services, such as upskilling, medical examination, childcare, and nursing services, as well as leisure and accommodation services. In addition, the company offers global relocation support services, including services related to working visa applications, medical examinations, vaccinations, and moving house overseas; and other related services, such as data related to overseas assignments, creation of overseas transfer regulations, arranging tickets for business trips, and house management during a transfer. Further, it engages in the operation of resorts. The company was formerly known as Relo Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Relo Group, Inc. in July 2016. Relo Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1967 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About LegalZoom.com

LegalZoom.com, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates an online platform that supports the legal, compliance, and business management needs of small businesses and consumers in the United States. The company’s platform offers business formation products, such as limited liability company, incorporation of C and S corporations, nonprofit formations, doing-business-as, corporate changes and filings, business licenses, legal forms, and beneficial ownership information reports; intellectual property products consisting of trademark and patent applications, and copyright registrations; and tax services, including business and personal tax preparations. It also provides consumer, estate planning, and other services comprising last will and testament, living will, living trust, power of attorney, and name change. In addition, the company offers subscriptions services, including registered agent, compliance, attorney advice, tax advice and preparation, eSignature, virtual mail and check deposit services, trademark monitoring, and estate planning bundle. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

