Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RVP) CEO Buys $15,645.08 in Stock

Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RVP – Get Free Report) CEO Thomas J. Shaw acquired 21,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.74 per share, with a total value of $15,645.08. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 14,794,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,948,147.56. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Retractable Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE RVP opened at $0.73 on Friday. Retractable Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.71 and a 12 month high of $1.34. The stock has a market cap of $21.96 million, a P/E ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.00. The company has a current ratio of 9.51, a quick ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter. Retractable Technologies had a negative return on equity of 18.67% and a negative net margin of 46.72%. The company had revenue of $6.03 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Retractable Technologies

Analysts Set New Price Targets

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Retractable Technologies stock. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Retractable Technologies, Inc. ( NYSE:RVP Free Report ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 34,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. PFG Investments LLC owned about 0.12% of Retractable Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Retractable Technologies in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Retractable Technologies Company Profile

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. The company offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holders; allergy trays; IV safety catheters; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection sets; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes.

