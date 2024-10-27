Reviewing OceanPal (NASDAQ:OP) & Okeanis Eco Tankers (NYSE:ECO)

Okeanis Eco Tankers (NYSE:ECO – Get Free Report) and OceanPal (NASDAQ:OP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Okeanis Eco Tankers and OceanPal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Okeanis Eco Tankers 30.17% 28.35% 10.54% OceanPal -58.08% -14.26% -13.78%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Okeanis Eco Tankers and OceanPal”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Okeanis Eco Tankers $413.10 million 2.26 $145.25 million $3.78 7.67 OceanPal $18.96 million 0.67 -$1.98 million ($2.87) -0.60

Analyst Recommendations

Okeanis Eco Tankers has higher revenue and earnings than OceanPal. OceanPal is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Okeanis Eco Tankers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Okeanis Eco Tankers and OceanPal, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Okeanis Eco Tankers 0 0 1 0 3.00 OceanPal 0 0 0 0 N/A

Okeanis Eco Tankers currently has a consensus price target of $44.00, indicating a potential upside of 51.72%. Given Okeanis Eco Tankers’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Okeanis Eco Tankers is more favorable than OceanPal.

Summary

Okeanis Eco Tankers beats OceanPal on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Okeanis Eco Tankers

Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp., a shipping company, owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. It operates a fleet of 14 tanker vessels comprising six modern Suezmax tankers and eight modern VLCC tankers focusing on the transportation of crude oil. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Neo Faliro, Greece.

About OceanPal

OceanPal Inc. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, including bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of December 31, 2023, its fleet consisted of five dry bulk carriers, which include three Panamaxes and two Capesize vessels with a cargo carrying capacity of approximately 572,599 deadweight tons. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Athens, Greece.

