Roman Shklanka Purchases 200,000 Shares of Dynasty Gold Corp. (CVE:DYG) Stock

Dynasty Gold Corp. (CVE:DYG – Get Free Report) Director Roman Shklanka purchased 200,000 shares of Dynasty Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,000.00.

Roman Shklanka also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 3rd, Roman Shklanka bought 200,000 shares of Dynasty Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,000.00.

Dynasty Gold Price Performance

Shares of Dynasty Gold stock opened at C$0.12 on Friday. Dynasty Gold Corp. has a 1 year low of C$0.10 and a 1 year high of C$0.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.16. The stock has a market cap of C$7.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 1.45.

About Dynasty Gold

Dynasty Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver. The company owns a 100% interest in the Golden Repeat property that includes 49 claims covering an area of 392 hectares located in northwestern Elko County, Nevada.

