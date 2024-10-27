Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Price Target to $311.00

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $333.00 to $311.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on DHR. Leerink Partners increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $309.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.28.

Danaher Stock Down 1.1 %

Danaher stock opened at $245.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.76 billion, a PE ratio of 41.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.83. Danaher has a twelve month low of $182.09 and a twelve month high of $281.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $269.52 and a 200-day moving average of $260.42.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.31%.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In related news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total value of $255,488.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,374.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Danaher news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,007 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $2,521,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,983 shares in the company, valued at $27,435,240. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total transaction of $255,488.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,212 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,374.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,059 shares of company stock worth $8,400,897. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Danaher

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 46,106 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,818,000 after purchasing an additional 8,526 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 24,927 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 17,925 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Articles

