Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Rating Increased to Overweight at Barclays

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ryanair to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ryanair to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. HSBC cut shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Ryanair from $149.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Ryanair to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ryanair presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.67.

Ryanair Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of RYAAY stock opened at $45.06 on Friday. Ryanair has a 12-month low of $34.87 and a 12-month high of $60.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RYAAY. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryanair during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Ryanair by 261.5% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 893 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Ryanair by 153.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 891 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ryanair by 256.0% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ryanair in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

