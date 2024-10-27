SEA (NYSE:SE) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $101.66 and last traded at $101.49, with a volume of 591806 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $100.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SE shares. TD Cowen lifted their price target on SEA from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays raised their target price on SEA from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price target (up previously from $76.00) on shares of SEA in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Citigroup lowered their price target on SEA from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of SEA from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SEA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.92.

SEA Stock Down 1.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.29. The company has a market capitalization of $56.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,983.00 and a beta of 1.52.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SEA

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SE. Kaizen Investment Management Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SEA during the third quarter valued at $587,544,000. Eminence Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 45.2% in the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,522,441 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $322,993,000 after buying an additional 1,408,314 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEA in the second quarter worth approximately $99,989,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of SEA during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,171,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SEA by 10,373.5% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,035,722 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $73,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,833 shares in the last quarter. 59.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SEA

(Get Free Report)

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as promotes eSports operations.

