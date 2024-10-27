Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Receives $95.11 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $95.11.

A number of analysts have commented on FOUR shares. William Blair began coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BTIG Research upped their target price on Shift4 Payments from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Shift4 Payments from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Barclays initiated coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Jordan Frankel sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total transaction of $1,032,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 228,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,827,693.97. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider Jordan Frankel sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total transaction of $1,032,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 228,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,827,693.97. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Nancy Disman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $1,626,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 182,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,874,566.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOUR. Senator Investment Group LP increased its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 8,551.1% during the 2nd quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 562,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,240,000 after purchasing an additional 555,737 shares during the last quarter. Forge First Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the first quarter worth about $1,242,000. Deepwater Asset Management LLC raised its position in Shift4 Payments by 23.7% in the first quarter. Deepwater Asset Management LLC now owns 206,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,668,000 after acquiring an additional 39,589 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 113.0% in the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 457,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,532,000 after acquiring an additional 242,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 218,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,465,000 after acquiring an additional 14,438 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE FOUR opened at $93.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 56.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Shift4 Payments has a 12 month low of $42.91 and a 12 month high of $96.96.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $320.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.10 million. Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Shift4 Payments will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

See Also

