Short Interest in Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Drops By 26.3%

Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 26.3% from the September 30th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Admiral Group Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of AMIGY stock opened at $33.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.07. Admiral Group has a 12 month low of $29.34 and a 12 month high of $39.27.

Admiral Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $0.2564 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. Admiral Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.83%.

About Admiral Group

Admiral Group plc, a financial services company, provides insurance and personal lending products in the United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, and the United States. It operates through four segments: UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Money, and Other. The company offers underwriting services, which includes motor, household, pet, travel, and other insurance, as well as car and home insurance; and unsecured personal loans and car finance products.

