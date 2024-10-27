Short Interest in Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) Declines By 98.2%

Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 98.2% from the September 30th total of 89,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 142,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Advantest to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th.
Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. Advantest had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The business had revenue of $889.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.79 million. On average, analysts expect that Advantest will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Advantest Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductors, component test system products, and mechatronics related products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor and Component Test System; Mechatronics Related Business; and Services, Support and Others.
