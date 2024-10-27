Short Interest in Aisin Co. (OTCMKTS:ASEKY) Expands By 200.0%

Aisin Co. (OTCMKTS:ASEKY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the September 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Aisin Stock Performance

Shares of ASEKY stock opened at $10.65 on Friday. Aisin has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $13.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.08. The company has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.68.

Get Aisin alerts:

Aisin (OTCMKTS:ASEKY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.60 billion for the quarter. Aisin had a return on equity of 2.85% and a net margin of 1.30%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aisin will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aisin

Aisin Corporation manufactures and sells automotive parts, and energy and lifestyle related products. It provides powertrain products comprising 1 motor hybrid transmission and eaxle products; chassis and vehicle safety systems, such as automated parking systems and electronically controlled brake systems; power sliding door systems and sunroof products; connected and sharing solutions; and repair and maintenance products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aisin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aisin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.