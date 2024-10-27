Short Interest in ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDF) Drops By 37.3%

ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,891,300 shares, a decline of 37.3% from the September 30th total of 3,018,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 402.4 days.
ANTA Sports Products Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ANPDF opened at $10.40 on Friday. ANTA Sports Products has a 1-year low of $8.05 and a 1-year high of $13.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
ANTA Sports Products Company Profile
