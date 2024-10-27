Short Interest in ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDF) Drops By 37.3%

ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,891,300 shares, a decline of 37.3% from the September 30th total of 3,018,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 402.4 days.

ANTA Sports Products Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ANPDF opened at $10.40 on Friday. ANTA Sports Products has a 1-year low of $8.05 and a 1-year high of $13.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Get ANTA Sports Products alerts:

ANTA Sports Products Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

ANTA Sports Products Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, design, manufacturing, and marketing of shoes, apparel, and accessories in the Mainland of China, Hong Kong, Macao, and internationally. The company's products portfolio includes running, cross-training, basketball, professional competition, training, physical education classes, outdoor sports, triathlon, golf, skiing, camping, hiking, urban outdoor, tennis, and other sports under the FILA, FILA KIDS, FILA FUSION, AMER, KOLON SPORT, ANTA, DESCENTE, and ANTA KIDS brands.

Receive News & Ratings for ANTA Sports Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANTA Sports Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.