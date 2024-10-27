Short Interest in Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Declines By 24.6%

Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 458,100 shares, a drop of 24.6% from the September 30th total of 607,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,145.3 days.
Antofagasta Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ANFGF opened at $24.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.24. Antofagasta has a 1-year low of $15.74 and a 1-year high of $30.88.
About Antofagasta
