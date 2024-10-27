Short Interest in Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASBRF) Rises By 35.8%

Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASBRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,859,500 shares, an increase of 35.8% from the September 30th total of 1,369,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 235.4 days.

Shares of ASBRF opened at $11.67 on Friday. Asahi Group has a twelve month low of $11.20 and a twelve month high of $14.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.63 and a 200 day moving average of $32.39.

Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alcoholic beverages, soft drinks, and food products in Japan, Europe, Oceania, and Southeast Asia. The company offers alcoholic beverage products, including beers, non-alcohol beer, new genre, wines, shochu, whiskey and spirits, ready-to-drink beverages, ciders, and happoshu products.

