Short Interest in Aumann AG (OTCMKTS:AUUMF) Expands By 42.3%

Aumann AG (OTCMKTS:AUUMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 42.3% from the September 30th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 37.0 days.

OTCMKTS AUUMF opened at $13.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.26. Aumann has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $21.03.

Aumann AG manufactures and sells specialized machines and production lines for components of electric and classic drive chain systems in Europe, the United States, Canada, Mexico, China, and internationally. It operates through E-Mobility and Classic segments. The E-Mobility segment offers specialized machinery and automated production lines for the automotive industry; e-traction engines, inverters, power-on-demand units, and electronic components; and energy storage and conversion systems, such as batteries and fuel cells.

