Short Interest in Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Declines By 71.1%

Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,400 shares, a drop of 71.1% from the September 30th total of 98,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 187,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

ATDRY stock opened at $2.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Auto Trader Group has a one year low of $1.77 and a one year high of $3.00.

Auto Trader Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.0165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Auto Trader Group’s previous dividend of $0.01.

About Auto Trader Group

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

