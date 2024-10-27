Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Siebert Financial Stock Performance

Siebert Financial stock opened at $2.58 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.13 and a 200-day moving average of $2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $103.31 million, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.31. Siebert Financial has a 1 year low of $1.41 and a 1 year high of $2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Siebert Financial had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 million during the quarter.

Siebert Financial Company Profile

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers self-directed trading, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, stock loan, equity compensation plans, wealth management, and financial advisory services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.

