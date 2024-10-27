Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Acquires 116 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,341 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. M&G Plc purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter worth $8,896,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth about $2,138,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 19.6% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 404.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 62,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,699,000 after buying an additional 50,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 76,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,345,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $885.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Bank of America raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,001.00 to $1,101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,013.41.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 0.2 %

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $892.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $848.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.94, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.42. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $547.61 and a fifty-two week high of $972.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $919.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $862.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $1.28. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 67.52% and a net margin of 18.86%. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

