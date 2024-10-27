Signaturefd LLC Purchases 221 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in L. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Loews by 244.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Loews in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Loews in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Loews in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Loews by 80.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 58.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Loews alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on L shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Loews from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Loews to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

Loews Stock Down 1.9 %

L opened at $79.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Loews Co. has a 1-year low of $62.18 and a 1-year high of $83.54. The company has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.46.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter.

Loews Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Loews’s payout ratio is 3.66%.

Insider Activity at Loews

In other news, Director Ann E. Berman sold 1,087 shares of Loews stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.38, for a total value of $88,460.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,737.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Loews news, VP Mark S. Schwartz sold 2,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total transaction of $212,552.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,781.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann E. Berman sold 1,087 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.38, for a total transaction of $88,460.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,737.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,215 shares of company stock worth $7,399,013 in the last 90 days. 18.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Loews Company Profile

(Free Report)

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding L? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.