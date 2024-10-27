Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. Has $3.35 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,277 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up 1.7% of Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HD opened at $398.91 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.26 and a 12 month high of $421.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $389.81 and a 200-day moving average of $359.98. The company has a market cap of $396.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 60.57%.

HD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $377.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $451.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Home Depot from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Home Depot from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Home Depot from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $412.00.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

