Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Acquires 3,097 Shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its holdings in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI – Free Report) by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,866 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $761,000. CAP Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 50.4% during the first quarter. CAP Partners LLC now owns 9,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 63.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 4,165 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 11,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $134,000.

NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPYI stock opened at $51.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.16. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 0.69.

NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF Profile

The Neos S&P 500(R) High Income ETF (SPYI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for tax-efficient and high monthly income by actively investing in stocks and options on the S&P 500 Index. The fund employs a call spread approach that uses SPX index option futures contracts.

