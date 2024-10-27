Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Has $728,000 Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated trimmed its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 18.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,413 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Adobe were worth $728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Adobe by 28.0% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,458 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its position in Adobe by 9.8% in the second quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 16,006 shares of the software company’s stock worth $8,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Choreo LLC increased its position in Adobe by 4.7% in the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 4,431 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the second quarter worth about $1,318,000. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Adobe by 89.8% in the second quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,118 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,065,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $483.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.46, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $530.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $515.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $433.97 and a 52 week high of $638.25.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 42.82% and a net margin of 25.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADBE. Argus upgraded Adobe to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on Adobe from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Adobe from $660.00 to $644.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Piper Sandler Companies restated an “overweight” rating and set a $635.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $625.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $606.40.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.82, for a total transaction of $786,144.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,831 shares in the company, valued at $9,675,744.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.58, for a total transaction of $13,039,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 357,700 shares in the company, valued at $186,569,166. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.82, for a total value of $786,144.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,675,744.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,030 shares of company stock worth $17,176,005 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

