Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Increases Stock Holdings in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD – Free Report) by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,914 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 575.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $324,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $358,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period.

Get Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF stock opened at $71.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.55 million, a P/E ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.84. Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a twelve month low of $54.02 and a twelve month high of $74.22.

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Cuts Dividend

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.041 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th.

(Free Report)

The Janus Henderson Small\u002FMid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Janus Small Mid Cap Growth Alpha index. The fund tracks an index of US small- and mid-cap stocks with strong fundamental measures of growth, profitability and capital efficiency. Weighting relies on the actively-managed Janus Triton Fund.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JSMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.