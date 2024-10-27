Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Makes New $418,000 Investment in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 17,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Element Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 140,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,303,000 after buying an additional 5,390 shares during the period. Bull Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bull Oak Capital LLC now owns 383,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,991,000 after acquiring an additional 157,301 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,030,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,174,000 after acquiring an additional 39,248 shares during the period. FFG Retirement Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. FFG Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 145,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,405,000 after acquiring an additional 13,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 623.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 36,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 31,500 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GOVT opened at $22.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.84.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0629 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

(Free Report)

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.