Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Makes New Investment in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (BATS:YJUN)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (BATS:YJUN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated owned approximately 0.23% of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 14.8% during the second quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 5,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June in the third quarter worth approximately $266,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 53.0% in the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 11,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June in the 1st quarter worth approximately $301,000.
FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June Price Performance
BATS YJUN opened at $22.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $166.06 million, a PE ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.24.
FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June Profile
The FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June (YJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the EFA ETF over a specific holding period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. YJUN was launched on Jun 18, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.
