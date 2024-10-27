Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Makes New Investment in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (BATS:YJUN)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (BATS:YJUN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated owned approximately 0.23% of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 14.8% during the second quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 5,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June in the third quarter worth approximately $266,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 53.0% in the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 11,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June in the 1st quarter worth approximately $301,000.

Get FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - June alerts:

FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June Price Performance

BATS YJUN opened at $22.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $166.06 million, a PE ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.24.

FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June Profile

The FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June (YJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the EFA ETF over a specific holding period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. YJUN was launched on Jun 18, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YJUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (BATS:YJUN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - June Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - June and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.