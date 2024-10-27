Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Purchases 5,784 Shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 196.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,784 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JCPB. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 50.6% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $143,000.

JCPB opened at $46.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.17.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2049 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

