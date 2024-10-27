Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Raises Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 914.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 11,569 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Newmont were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Newmont during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 1,310.4% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Newmont alerts:

Insider Transactions at Newmont

In other Newmont news, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total transaction of $157,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,596 shares in the company, valued at $4,963,452.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Newmont news, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total value of $157,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,963,452.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 20,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total transaction of $1,049,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,293,378.43. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,434,640. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $48.42 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $29.42 and a 52-week high of $58.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.84, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 13.16%. Newmont’s quarterly revenue was up 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -47.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Newmont from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Newmont from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Argus upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Newmont from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.85.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NEM

About Newmont

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.