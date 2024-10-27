Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Raises Stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 51.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,307 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 400.0% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 113.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,264.3% during the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IEI opened at $117.13 on Friday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $112.03 and a 1 year high of $120.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.69.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.3197 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

