Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Sells 270 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lessened its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 352.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP opened at $108.27 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.46 and a fifty-two week high of $111.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.77.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

