Simon Tilley Purchases 200,000 Shares of Locality Planning Energy Holdings Limited (ASX:LPE) Stock

Locality Planning Energy Holdings Limited (ASX:LPE – Get Free Report) insider Simon Tilley purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.16 ($0.11) per share, for a total transaction of A$32,400.00 ($21,600.00).
Locality Planning Energy Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.67.
About Locality Planning Energy
