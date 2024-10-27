Simon Tilley Purchases 200,000 Shares of Locality Planning Energy Holdings Limited (ASX:LPE) Stock

Locality Planning Energy Holdings Limited (ASX:LPE – Get Free Report) insider Simon Tilley purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.16 ($0.11) per share, for a total transaction of A$32,400.00 ($21,600.00).

Locality Planning Energy Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.67.

About Locality Planning Energy

Locality Planning Energy Holdings Limited provides electricity and utility services to residential and commercial customers throughout the Australian National Electricity Market. The company is based in Maroochydore, Australia.

