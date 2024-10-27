Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Receives Outperform Rating from William Blair

William Blair restated their outperform rating on shares of Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp began coverage on Simulations Plus in a report on Monday, July 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Simulations Plus from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Simulations Plus in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on Simulations Plus in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.50.

Get Simulations Plus alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SLP

Simulations Plus Stock Performance

Shares of SLP stock opened at $30.68 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.08 and a 200-day moving average of $40.56. The stock has a market cap of $613.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.92 and a beta of 0.69. Simulations Plus has a 52-week low of $29.37 and a 52-week high of $51.22.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $18.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Simulations Plus will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Simulations Plus

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total value of $703,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,501,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,186,006.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 60,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,145,055 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Simulations Plus

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its stake in Simulations Plus by 1,100.0% in the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus during the first quarter worth $57,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Simulations Plus in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Simulations Plus in the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Simulations Plus during the second quarter worth about $218,000. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Simulations Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.