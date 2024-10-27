South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) Given New $41.00 Price Target at Hovde Group

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Hovde Group from $36.00 to $41.00 in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Hovde Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.46% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their target price on South Plains Financial from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd.

South Plains Financial Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of SPFI opened at $33.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.56 and a 200 day moving average of $29.87. The company has a market cap of $549.71 million, a PE ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.58. South Plains Financial has a 52-week low of $24.05 and a 52-week high of $35.61.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $72.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.90 million. South Plains Financial had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 11.42%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that South Plains Financial will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Noe G. Valles bought 50,000 shares of South Plains Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 336,437 shares in the company, valued at $10,093,110. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other South Plains Financial news, CEO Curtis C. Griffith sold 1,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $49,569.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 996,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,903,838. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Noe G. Valles purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 336,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,093,110. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 25.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of South Plains Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $149,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of South Plains Financial by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 18,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 5,624 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in South Plains Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $504,000. Salzhauer Michael grew its holdings in South Plains Financial by 87.1% in the second quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 18,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 8,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospector Partners LLC increased its position in shares of South Plains Financial by 6.6% during the second quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 33,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.95% of the company’s stock.

South Plains Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits.

