SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Shares Sold by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 59.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,361 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Matrix Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000.

NYSEARCA SRLN opened at $41.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.75. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $40.71 and a 1-year high of $42.13.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

